Mercedes-Benz India seeks to improve car safety systems

Chennai: The Indian government should delicense two more radar frequencies so that advanced driver assistance systems could be introduced in cars, said a top official of Mercedes-Benz India.

He also welcomed the government's decision to enforce stringent crash test norms and making them mandatory for all new cars from October 2017.

"Mercedes-Benz products globally are available with radar-based driver assistance systems like Collision prevention assist, Blind spot assist, Distronic Plus, among others, which enhance road safety and benefit the customers," Mercedes-Benz India's Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger told IANS, recently.

He, however, said that the company was unable to introduce such technologies in its cars in India, since the requisite frequency bands were not delicensed.

"We had requested government for delicensing of 24 GHz, 76 GHz and 79 GHz radar frequencies considering our immediate and future requirements. The Ministry of Communications and IT last year delicensed only 76 GHz frequency band," Folger said.

While welcoming the one delicensing Folger said the delicensing of other two radar frequencies would enable Mercedes-Benz India to introduce advanced driver assistance systems in its products.

"We believe that the delicensing of all requisite radar frequency bands will be a significant milestone for the Indian automotive industry," Folger said.

On the new crash test norms to be implemented from 2017 onwards Folger termed it as a landmark step towards making vehicles safer for occupants as well as drivers.

"The Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Programme (BNVSAP), on lines of New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) in other countries, is likely to judge cars in line with developed market parameters," Folger added.

He said Mercedes-Benz India was ready to switch to BS VI emission norms by 2018 if compatible fuel was available.