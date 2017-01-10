Vikram Pawah appointed new President of BMW Group India

New Delhi: Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW announced on Tuesday that Vikram Pawah will be the next president of BMW Group India.

Pawah, 45, will take charge at BMW India on March 1, 2017, from Frank Schloeder, who will assume a new position at BMW Group headquarters in Germany, a company statement said.

Pawah has previously worked with Honda Cars in India and Australia and was, most recently, the Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India, it said.

BMW said that Pawah brings 25 years of international experience both in the automotive and non-automotive industry.

"With his broad experience in the automotive industry and his country specific know-how, Pawah brings excellent preconditions to strengthen our position in the Indian market," the statement said.

"Schloeder, acting President, BMW Group India will return to BMW Group Headquarters in Germany, where he will assume the position of Head of Business Steering - Luxury Class."

In another development, the company reported a sales growth of 14 per cent in 2016 which stood at 7,861 units.