Jeep has finally unveiled the much awaited Indian-spec Compass. Not only will the compact SUV be manufactured at Fiat’s Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra but it will also be exported to right-hand drive markets like Australia, Japan and the UK.

The compact SUV claims to be best in its segment. It is likely to be priced around the Rs 20 lakh mark and will primarily compete with the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and the Skoda Yeti. Let’s compare the specifications of the upcoming SUV with its competitors and see how it fares against them.

Dimensions

When it comes to overall length, the Jeep Compass stands third after the Honda CR-V and the Hyundai Tucson. The Compass also stands third in terms of width and height. While the Hyundai Tucson is the widest car here, surprisingly the Skoda Yeti is tallest. However, the Compass has the maximum wheelbase among four which should result in a spacious cabin.

While the Hyundai Tucson has the highest ground clearance of 195mm, the Honda CR-V has lowest, 170mm. The Compass stands third with 178mm of ground clearance and hence can face difficulty in crossing bigger roadblocks as compared to its rivals. While the Compass and the CR-V ride on 17-inch wheels, the Tucson and the Yeti have 18-inch and 16-inch wheels respectively.

Performance

Petrol Engine

The Compass, CR-V and the Tucson are the only SUVs here to feature a petrol engine with the Skoda Yeti giving it a miss. While the CR-V has two petrol engines on offer, the Compass and the CR-V have only one. The 2.4-litre engine on the Honda CR-V is the most powerful petrol engine here. It produces 190PS of power and 226Nm of torque.

Although the Compass has the smallest engine (a 1.4-litre unit) in this comparison, it produces more power and torque than the 2.0-litre engines on the Tucson and CR-V and hence should have a better power to weight ratio. Apart from the Jeep Compass, only the Honda CR-V has a 4WD drivetrain that would help you to tackle difficult situations. All of the cars here have both manual and automatic transmission on offer.

Diesel Engine

The Honda CR-V does not come with a diesel engine. However, Honda is likely to introduce a diesel-powered CR-V in India soon. Among the machines in comparison, the 2.0-litre diesel engine on the Hyundai Tucson is the most powerful. It churns out 185PS of power and 400Nm of torque. The diesel engine on the Compass produces 170PS and 350Nm, which is significantly more than the Skoda Yeti.

While the Compass and Tucson have both, manual and automatic transmissions, the Yeti only has a manual transmission on offer. However, the Yeti and Compass are the only ones to offer 4WD option.

While the Hyundai Tucson starts at Rs 18.99 lakh, the Honda CR-V starts at Rs 22.3 lakh. The Skoda Yeti has a starting price of 21.54 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). However, all three cars have something missing. While the Tucson is not available with all-wheel drive option, the Honda CR-V misses out on the diesel engine and the Skoda Yeti doesn’t have a petrol engine.

On the other hand, the Jeep Compass is expected to be priced around the Rs 20 lakh mark and will be available in both diesel and petrol versions with all-wheel drive option. The Jeep Compass will also be loaded with features and will focus on safety and off-road ability. This certainly will make it a tempting package in this segment. However, in the end, it will all depend on its launch price.

