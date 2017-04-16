Jeep has unveiled the India-spec Compass, which will have its market launch in the third quarter of this year (around July). The Compass made its world debut last year and is already on sale in several markets, including America and Brazil. The Compass which will be retailed in India comes as a decently loaded package, but it certainly falls short in several parameters compared to its international avatar. Wondering what’s gone amiss (at least for the time being)?

No Diesel Automatic Variant

At the time of launch, the Compass will only offer the seven-speed DDCT (dual dry clutch transmission) automatic, which will be offered with its 1.4-litre turbo MultiAir2 petrol engine. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel, on the other hand, will only be offered with a six-speed manual, at least initially.

Internationally, the 2.0-litre diesel is available with a nine-speed automatic. Also, the four-wheel-drive version of the 1.4-litre petrol can only be had with this nine-speed automatic globally. Jeep will export the Compass with the nine-speed automatic from its Ranjangaon, Pune, facility, but it is still under consideration for the Indian market and might be launched at a later stage.

The Most Extreme Trailhawk Version Not Confirmed For India

Jeep offers the most extreme off-road versions of its SUVs, the Trailhawk, and the Compass also offers the same internationally. The relatively high riding Trailhawk (10mm ground clearance boost over the stock Compass) variant comes with redesigned bumpers, not only to make it stand out in front of the stock variants, but also to improve the approach and departure angles. It gets an extra ‘Rock’ mode (along with Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud) in Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system along with Jeep Active Ride 4×4 Low for proper crawling while off-roading. We just hope Jeep has planned this model for Indian as well, as it will be exporting the same from the country!

No 4×4 For The Compass Petrol As Of Now

The Compass petrol, which is powered by the 1.4-litre turbocharged MultiAir2 engine (over 160PS/240Nm), will not offer the four-wheel-drive option, at least around the time of launch. The 4×4 option with the 1.4-litre MultiAir2 engine is only available with the nine-speed automatic internationally. So when Jeep India finally settles to introduce this automatic transmission in the country, the petrol Compass will probably get a 4×4 option, while the diesel Compass will get an automatic 4×4 option.

No Extra Frills

Jeep India has been tight-lipped about the various variant options and goodies on offer on the Indian-spec Compass, but we expect that it might lose out some of the features offered in the international version. To start with, the model showcased to the media today doesn’t have the panoramic sunroof, 18-inch diamond-cut wheels or even the dual-tone roof option (might be available at the time of launch), which are available in the Compass globally. While the cabin of the compact SUV was not revealed, we suspect that the huge 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system might not make it India; instead of it, Jeep is likely to offer the seven-inch unit.

(Source: www.cardekho.com)