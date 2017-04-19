With most Indian states witnessing scorching summer heat, the carmakers have brought in some respite with lucrative offers. If you are wondering that benefits might be restricted to only low selling cars, that’s not the case this time around. Renault and Nissan are offering discounts and freebies on their entire lineup, which also includes popular cars like the Kwid and the Sunny, while Hyundai has put up a board of ‘Special Summer Offers’ on its website, which lists the Eon, Grand i10, Elite i20, Xcent and the Verna. Without wasting a minute, let’s get straight to the business – what are the benefits?

Hyundai

Under its ‘Special Summer Offers’, the Korean automaker is giving benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on its entry-level hatch, the Eon (petrol version). The Grand i10 attracts savings worth Rs 57,000 on the petrol trim and Rs 68,000 on its diesel variants. You even get a free insurance on the Eon as well as the Grand i10. The premium hatch, Hyundai Elite i20 and i20 Active are being offered with freebies worth Rs 25,000 on both the petrol as well as the diesel trims. The Xcent gets benefits worth Rs 45,000 on its petrol trims and Rs 40,000 on its diesel variants.

Moving up the price bracket, the Hyundai Verna is being offered at a special price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for its VTVT Petrol SX trim and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for its CRDi Diesel SX variant. The actual prices of the former petrol Verna is Rs 9.84 lakh while the latter costs Rs 11.08 lakh (both the prices ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, it’s available at a hefty discount of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Besides the individual benefits, all cars are available for 100% on-road finance* and exchange benefits. The savings will include cash discounts, exchange bonus, insurance, benefits to government employees, 3rd year extended warranty and 3rd year road side assistance (whichever is applicable).

The offer ends on April 29, 2017.

Renault

The Renault Kwid has been selling in good volumes and so there seems to be no point in giving discounts and freebies. Despite that, the French carmaker is giving 100 percent on-road finance* facility for not only its mass car but also across its entire range.

For the Renault Pulse, you can either opt for a cash discount of Rs 40,000 or an interest rate of 4.49 percent. Based on the Nissan Sunny, the Scala gets a cash benefit of up to Rs 90,000, depending on variants. Its cherished SUV, the Renault Duster is being offered with discounts worth Rs 55,000 on all variants (Rs 15,000 cash and insurance @ Re. 1) and Rs 10,000 on Renault Selection. Moreover, you can also avail Rs 7000 in the form of corporate bonus. The Lodgy gets the same benefits as offered on the Duster, except for a lesser cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The offer ends on April, 30, 2017.

Nissan

The Japanese carmaker is giving benefits worth Rs 44,000 on its Micra Active. The breakup includes Rs 20,000 of free insurance, Rs 20,000 of exchange bonus and Rs 4,000 discount for corporate employees.

Nissan Sunny, the spacious sedan from Nissan, gets a whopping discount worth Rs 1,35,000. It breaks up as free insurance of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 90,000 and corporate advantage of Rs 10,000.

The Nissan Micra too gets concessions worth Rs 49,000. It comprises of Rs 25,000 of free insurance, Rs 20,000 of exchange bonus and Rs 4,000 of corporate benefit.

Furthermore, all the three cars come at an attractive interest rate of 8.99 percent.

*Loan is solely at the discretion of the financer/bank

Word of caution: All offers are applicable on limited stocks and vary from variant to variant. For precise info, we recommend you to visit your nearest Hyundai, Nissan and Renault dealers.