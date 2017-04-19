At times you just want to sit back, take a deep breath, and think what were the creators thinking of when they came up with this! The Trackhawk edition of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is one prime example of such a situation. For the record, the Grand Cherokee SRT, which is one of the models that Jeep entered India with, isn’t exactly a slouch in nature. But the Trackhawk is in a different league of its own. Here’s why.

Under the hood of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trakhawk breathes a Hellcat engine. That’s right! FCA have taken the same supercharged, 6.2-litre V8 fire-breathing monster that does duty in the Dodge Demon and planted it to power a four-wheel-drive SUV. The result? As compared to the SRT variant, the Trakhawk has 200 less cubic capacity to play with but produces 707PS of power and 875Nm of torque. That’s 232PS/251Nm more than the Grand Cherokee SRT!

With that kind of power figures, you’d expect it to be insanely fast. You’d be right! Naught to 100kmph is done and dusted in 3.5 seconds. As per FCA, top speed of the Trackhawk variant is clocked at 290kmph. Those figures make it the fastest and the most powerful SUV the world has ever seen and we won’t argue on that! The engine comes mated to a revised TorqueFlite eight-speed auto box with paddle shifters.

The four-wheel-drive system is tuned to harness power with a 40 per cent front/60 per cent rear split in Auto mode. Apart from the default mode, there are four other modes in the Selec-Track tech and each one of them tinkers the four-wheel-drive system, transmission, suspension and steering.

Phew! There is a lot going on inside that madness-of-a-recipe from Jeep. While we’d love to get in one and go for a spin, it will be a while before it is put into production. Meanwhile, we’ll be a bit more realistic and stick to Jeep’s Indian innings, with the recently unveiled India-spec Jeep Compass.