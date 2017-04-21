British engine major Rolls-Royce on Thursday opened a defence Service Delivery Centre (SDC) to offer localised engineering support to Indian forces, said a company statement.

According to the statement, the SDC will offer localised engineering support to improve frontline capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy (IN) aircraft, and of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

“The aim is to deliver the optimum support possible to over 750 aircraft engines which power the Indian armed forces,” Rolls-Royce said.

The SDC, co-located with the Rolls-Royce Engineering Centre, will also have the capability to support new engine fleets.

The centre was inaugurated by Dominic McAllister, British Deputy High Commissioner, Bengaluru. Rolls-Royce’s President for Indian and South Asia Kishore Jayaraman and Lee Doherty, Senior Vice President – Defence, Asia Pacific, were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Lee Doherty said: “The opening of our first Service Delivery Centre in India demonstrates our commitment to be closer to our customers… With a highly skilled team, fully trained in engineering services, supply chain and operational support, we will continue to provide maximum engine readiness and availability.”

Calling it a “new chapter” in the relationship with India, Jayaraman said: “The opening of this Service Delivery Centre marks the beginning of a new chapter in the strong partnership that has existed for over eight decades between India and Rolls-Royce.”

“It demonstrates our commitment to support India’s growth capabilities by encouraging knowledge transfer, building highly skilled teams and developing the Indian aerospace ecosystem,” he added.

The centre will also support HAL through supply chain management with improved in-country support for manufacturing, assembly and test and repair capabilities.

The SDC will also be the base from which field service representatives can be dispatched to frontline bases, subject to contract coverage, to provide on-ground technical support.

India operates Rolls-Royce’s Adour engine, which powers both Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer and Jaguar combat aircraft; Gnome engine, which powers the Sea King helicopters; and the Dart, which powers the Avro aircraft (HS748).