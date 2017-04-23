Facing the heat from the recently launched Baleno RS, Volkswagen has stepped up its game with the introduction of the Polo GT Sport. Technically, it is a sports variant of an already sporty hatchback. In simple words, thanks to the new go-fast aesthetic enhancements and bigger wheels, the GT Sport (based on the Polo GT TSI) stands out compared to the stock hatch relatively more! Let us see what all the new GT Sport packs.

What’s New?

Comes with 16-inch ‘Burnished’ alloy wheels, which are a size larger than the stock Polo and the GT as well

Features new a side decals with ‘GT Sport’ label, while the existing ‘GT TSI’ badging on the C-pillar and the ‘GT’ moniker on the grille are also present

Gets the all-black OVRMs from the GT variant, and additionally comes with contrasting glossy black roof

Features a new larger black spoiler

Comes with all-black leatherette upholstery with ‘GT Sport’ embossed. The GT, in contrast, offers dual-tone fabric upholstery.



Mechanically, it remains unaltered, which is not a bad thing. Its 1.2-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder motor puts out 105PS of max power and 175Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Ford also launched a sportier avatar of the Figo recently, the Figo S, which, in its diesel version, can give both the Baleno RS and the Polo GT Sport a run for their money!

(Source: www.cardekho.com)