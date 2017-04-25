Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the third-generation of the best selling sedan in India, the Dzire. Ever since the carmaker invested in the Swift-based sedan, it has remained on top of its segment with the sales volumes. The new Dzire is built on Suzuki’s new fifth-generation platform which also underpins the new Swift. The Baleno hatchback was the first car based on this platform in India.

The DZire will continue to be a sub-4m sedan. However, wheelbase will be up by 20mm and the new DZire will also be wider than the outgoing model by 40mm. The ground clearance will, however, be down by 7mm, measuring 163mm. The new DZire will have a roomier cabin than before, with an improvement of 20mm in the front shoulder room and 30mm in the rear. The new Dzire will also comply with the upcoming crash tests and will get safety features like dual front airbags and ABS as standard. Boot space for the new Dzire is rated at 376-litres, which is 60-litres more than before. The new Dzire will not just be more spacious than before but will also be lighter by 80-100kg.

Engine options for the sub-4m sedan will remain the same, with the 1.2-litre engine doing duty on the petrol Dzire and the 1.3-litre on the diesel. The Dzire’s diesel engine will continue to deliver 190Nm of peak torque, which remains the same as before. Both the diesel and the petrol engines will now come paired with a 5-speed manual or an AGS transmission, unlike the previous Dzire which sported the AGS only on the diesel while the petrol engine came with a 4-speed torque converter. The Dzire will be equipped with the AGS transmission V variant onwards.

The Dzire will be available in four grades at launch – L, V, Z and Z+. It will come with six exterior colours options – Oxford Blue, Sherwood Brown, Gallant Red, Magma Gray, Silky Silver and Arctic White. The interiors will come in the same black-beige theme but will get fake wooden trim on the dashboard and the flat-bottom steering wheel. The central instrument console on the dashboard will get a new infotainment system and will be skewed towards the driver now.

Some of the new features that will fall in the new DZire’s kitty are:

LED projector headlamps

Front LED DRLs & rear LED elements

Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror link

Rear AC vents

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new DZire on 16th May 2017, and it will compete against the likes of Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent.

Source: www.cardekho.com