Honda has yet again claimed the title of the world’s quickest front-wheel-drive production car with the 2017 Civic Type R, which made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show last month. It lapped the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife track, the lap time of which is unanimously considered as a benchmark for automakers to prove their mettle, in 7min 43.8sec.

The first Civic Type R to get an engine from Honda’s latest V-TEC Turbo clan was the previous-gen model. The new 2017 Type R, which is based on the 10th-generation Civic, borrows the same 2.0-litre VTEC Turbo motor with optimisations. It now puts out 320PS (nearly 10PS up over the last Type R) along with a similar 400Nm of peak torque.

A six-speed manual is the only transmission choice available with the new Type R globally.

The last Type R was the king of the Nordschleife track as it lapped the track in 7min 50.6sec in 2014. This record was broken by the limited-run VW Golf GTI Clubsport S – 7min 47.19sec – in October 2016, which was the quickest FWD car until the 2017 Type R took the throne again now.

Honda claims that the all-new Civic Type R is 16kg lighter than the previous model and 38 per cent stiffer as well. Furthermore, a wider track and tyres, a longer wheelbase and new multi-link suspension at the rear have helped the new Type R to shave seven seconds off the lap time of its predecessor.



