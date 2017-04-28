Italian luxury automaker, Maserati celebrated the delivery of 100,000 cars at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. The 100,000th car was a 2017 Quattroporte GranSport manufactured at the Avv. Giovanni Agnelli Plant in Italy. The Quattroporte GranSport was delivered to a Chinese owner at the Shanghai Auto Show. The car was officially unveiled at a press conference by Reid Bigland, head of Maserati.

The special Quattroporte features a white exterior and tan-coloured interiors. It has 21-inch Titano rims, and the brake callipers are finished in red. According to the automaker, the colour combination of the special Quattroporte represents the brand’s legendary heritage of elegance and passion for performance.

It has a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine under the hood which produces 355PS of power and 500 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm. It can reach from a standstill to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 270 kmph. It also has an 8.4-inch touchscreen in the centre console with a rotary knob and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features.

Maserati delivered 42,100 cars worldwide in 2016 and China is the Quattroporte’s largest market in the world. Maserati has been in China for over 12 years, and in 2016, 12,000 Maseratis were sold there, which is 120 times more than the 100 units sold in 2004.

Currently, the Maserati India lineup includes the Quattroporte, Ghibli and the GranTurismo/GranCabrio. Maserati will also soon introduce its first-ever SUV, the Levante in India.

