The Ford EcoSport facelift has finally made its Asia Pacific debut in Shanghai. The mid-cycle update of the EcoSport made its world premiere in North America last November and will be launched there for the first time soon as a first-gen global facelift model. Also, it will be exported from Ford’s Chennai plant, making it the first made-in-India vehicle to hit the North American market.

The Chinese version that was unveiled in Shanghai gives you the closest look at how the India-spec EcoSport will look like. As expected, the Asia Pacific version has retained the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, which was omitted in the US-spec crossover and is available as an option in the outgoing European version.

Compared to the current version, the EcoSport facelift now gets a new cover for the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Rest of the aesthetic changes are similar to that seen on the US-spec crossover. On the inside, the updated EcoSport in China gets a dual-tone dashboard (black and beige), while the North American model has an all-black layout. Since the EcoSport currently offers a black and grey cabin theme in India, the updated model is likely to mimic what Ford is offering in China.

Source: www.cardekho.com