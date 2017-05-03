Renault has widened the Duster’s appeal with the introduction of a 1.5-litre petrol engine that replaces the older 1.6-litre unit. And this time, you can even have it with the Xtronic CVT gearbox borrowed from Nissan, its alliance partner.

The updated petrol range of the compact SUV starts at Rs 8.49 lakh for the base petrol manual version and tops out at Rs 10.32 lakh for the automatic CVT variant (introductory prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). Like before, the petrol variants still do not come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option.

Renault Duster Petrol Prices Are As Follows (Ex-Showroom New Delhi)

Renault Duster RXE MT: Rs 8.49 lakh

Renault Duster RXL MT: Rs 9.30 lakh

Renault Duster RXS CVT: Rs 10.32 lakh

New Mechanicals: 1.5-Litre H4K Petrol Engine And X-Tronic CVT

The 1.5-litre motor puts out 106 PS of max power at 5600 rpm and 142 Nm of peak torque at 4000rpm. While that’s a bump of 2 PS, the torque is down by 6 Nm when compared to the older 1.6-litre engine. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT with a 6-speed manual mode albeit without paddle shifters unlike cars from Honda. The manual version returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 14.19 kmpl (up by 1.13 kmpl), while the CVT version delivers 14.99 kmpl (a 0.8 kmpl improvement over its manual counterpart).

As for the aesthetic changes, apart from subtle differences, the latest petrol variants of the Duster carry over changes the Duster facelift received last year. While the CVT variant gets an exclusive gloss black grille, both variants get side and tailgate decals. Renault is also offering the petrol variants with a new shade called ‘Fiery Red’. On the inside, the Duster RXS CVT gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (without navigation).

In terms of safety, the updated Duster petrol comes with a driver airbag along with ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brake-force distribution) and brake assist as standard. The RXS CVT variant adds a passenger airbag along with ESP (electronic stability program) and Hill-start Assist as well.

Source: www.cardekho.com