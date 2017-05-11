It is always fun to get bucket loads of information about a car well before it has been unveiled. Even though it rarely happens, the few times it does gets us excited. As you’d probably know, Isuzu will launch the MU-X on May 11. While the D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck has revived the company’s fortunes in the country, the new SUV is likely to take it even further. A while back we shared some information on what you can expect from the MU-X. Now though, details of the MU-7 replacement have been leaked, which reveal nearly everything about the car. By the looks of it, the MU-X will be available in only one variant. Here’s what it will be made of.

Engine And Powertrain

Under the hood of the Isuzu MU-X will be a 3.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which is capable of generating 177PS of power and 380Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift and brake shift technology. Power will be transmitted to the road via an all-wheel-drive system which will feature a ‘shift-on-fly’ transfer box with 4×4 Low and 4×4 High drive modes. The MU-X will return a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.8kmpl.

Safety Tech

To tame all the grunt from the turbo-diesel engine, the Isuzu MU-X will be offered with several safety features. The list includes a 4-channel, 4-sensor anti-lock braking system (ABS) setup with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), emergency brake assist (EBA), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS) and hill-start assist (HSA). That’s not all. The 7-seater SUV will also come dual-airbags, front seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, three ISOFIX child seat anchorages in the second row, a rear parking camera and impact-sensing automatic door unlock with airbag release.

Features

The Isuzu MU-X will come loaded with features, both on the inside as well as outside the cabin. In terms of styling, the SUV will get LED daytime running lights (DRLs), projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, two-tone front and rear bumpers, dual-tone ivory-gray trim, soft leather seats and piano black finish on centre console. On the comfort front, the list of features will include a electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, second row seats with one-touch fold and tumble, a power outlet each for all three rows, automatic climate control, cooling vents for all three rows, a roof-mounted 10-inch DVD monitor, cruise control and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 8-speakers and iPod and Bluetooth compatibility.

So there you have it. The Isuzu MU-X is like a sumo wrestler. That’s apt for two reasons. One – it is Japanese and two – it will set its sights on the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner and only a power-packed heavyweight can keep those two as its target. Isuzu is expected to price the MU-X around Rs 25 lakh. Which one of the three would you put your money on?