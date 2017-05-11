Toyota’s luxury wing, Lexus, has finally disclosed the price of its flagship SUV, the LX 450d. With a price tag of Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom Delhi), it is only available in one trim. Even though the Lexus is based on the Toyota Land Cruiser, it has a higher price tag than the latter. The reason for this is Lexus’ premium positioning when compared to Toyota and also the fact that it is being imported as a completely built unit (CBU) unit which attracts higher taxes and custom duties. The Lexus 450d has all the bells and whistles that are offered in other flagship luxury SUVs and has very few rivals in the Indian market. If we were to pick an ideal rival, it would be the Range Rover LWB Autobiography as it not only matches the Lexus in terms of size and space but also in terms of features. Let’s compare the Lexus LX 450 d with the Range Rover LWB Autobiography and see how they fare against each other.

Size and Space

Both the SUVs have huge proportions – the Lexus is 5,080mm long and 1,980mm wide which makes it 285mm longer and 125mm wider than a Toyota Fortuner. However, the Range Rover has an extended wheelbase which makes it longer than the Lexus by 119mm. Also, while the Lexus has a 2,850mm wheelbase, the Range Rover’s wheelbase is longer by 270mm at 3,120mm. Although the Range Rover LWB Autobiography is 25mm shorter, it certainly has a more spacious cabin compared to the Lexus LX 450d.

Performance

While the Range Rover is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Lexus can only be had with a diesel engine. So let’s compare the diesel engines of both the SUVs.

The Lexus has a 4.5-litre, V8 engine under the hood which produces 265PS of power and 650Nm of torque. All that power is delivered to all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. Although the Range Rover is powered by a slightly smaller 4.4-litre V8 engine, it produces more power and torque – 400PS and 740Nm respectively. The engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels.

The Range Rover has significantly more power and torque than the Lexus and hence it’s no surprise that the British SUV is the faster of the two. The Range Rover also has a higher claimed fuel efficiency and a slightly larger fuel tank which should result in greater driving range as compared to the Lexus.

Price and Features

While the Lexus LX 450d is priced at Rs 2.32 crore, the Range Rover LWB Autobiography has a price tag of Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). Yes, the price difference between both the SUVs is sufficient enough to buy a Range Rover Sport. However, the Autobiography does justify its price tag with the equipment and space it offers. Both the SUVs have air suspension, a sophisticated touchscreen infotainment system with additional screens for rear passengers, a sunroof, 4-zone climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat and park assist.

The Range Rover LWB Autobiography has one of the best rear seats offered in any SUV. Not only are the seats electrically-adjustable, they can be reclined and also has heating, cooling and massaging function as well. We think these features alone justify the extra dough that you have to shell out for the British SUV.

If that doesn’t rock your boat, then the Autobiography also comes with additional features like a heated steering wheel, an all-digital instrument cluster in place of traditional dials and heated outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) with auto dimming and memory function. No matter which SUV you pick, you will always have the ability to drive through the most difficult terrain you can find. However, if most of your time is going to be spent on the backseat, then the Range Rover LWB Autobiography is the most luxurious vehicle you can find this side of a Rolls Royce.