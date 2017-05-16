Country’s leading car maker Maruti Suzuki has launched one of the most awaited cars in India this year, the new Dzire. The new generation of the car doesn’t use the name Swift as was the case earlier. In all Maruti has launched the car in 14 different variants which are a mix of Petrol and Diesel as well as manual and automatic.

A new generation has resulted in a car that looks completely different from earlier and certainly much better proportioned. There are a lot of similarities to the upcoming new Swift; these include the big chrome grille, front bumper as well as the headlamps. Inside the new Dzire comes with a lot of features including a touch screen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple car play and Android Auto.

The new Dzire runs on the tired and tested engines seen on many other Maruti cars. The Petrol is the 1.2 liter K series mill that delivers 83 BHP while the Diesel is the much popular 75 BHP 1.3 litre DDiS.

The new Dzire is also big on safety and comes with features like Dual front Airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchorages amongst other things across all variants.

Here are the Introductory Delhi (Ex-showroom) Prices for the new Dzire

Petrol Manual Diesel Manual

LXi Rs. 5,45,000 LDi Rs. 6,45,000

VXi Rs. 6,29,000 VDi Rs. 7,29,000

ZXi Rs. 7,05,000 ZDi Rs. 8,05,000

ZXi+ Rs. 7,94,000 ZDi+ Rs. 8,94,000

Petrol AGS Diesel AGS

VXi Rs. 6,76,000 VDi Rs. 7,76,000

ZXi Rs. 7,52,000 ZDi Rs. 8,52,000

ZXi+ Rs. 8,41,000 ZDi+ Rs. 9,41,000