BMW recently reshuffled the petrol variants of 3 Series in India. While the 320i was discontinued, two variants of the 330i, which have a more powerful petrol engine as compared to the outgoing 320i, were introduced.

Unlike earlier, many customers now happily choose petrol variants over diesel. They aren’t concerned about fuel efficiency and enjoy the thrill of driving a petrol engine.

Other luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and Audi also offer petrol powered sedans in this segment, with the 330i’s primary rivals being the Merc C-Class, Audi A4 and the Jaguar XE.

Let’s compare all of them and figure out how they fare against each other.

Size And Space

When we compare the dimensions of the sedans, it is the Jaguar XE which is the longest and widest car here. The XE certainly appears to be spacious from outside. However, it is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class which has the longest wheelbase of 2,840mm which translates into the most spacious cabin.

The BMW has the shortest wheelbase of 2810mm thus suggesting a more driver-focused setup. The Audi and the Jaguar have wheelbases of 2,820mm and 2,823mm respectively. While the Mercedes, Audi and BMW have a 480-litre boot, the Jaguar offers 455 litres.

Performance

Here’s where things turn out to be interesting. While a 2.0-litre petrol engine powers the BMW, Mercedes and the Jaguar, the Audi has a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine. As expected, the 1.4-litre engine on the Audi is the least powerful one here, but on the positive side, it is the most fuel efficient engine and has a claimed mileage of 17.84kmpl.

The BMW has the most powerful engine which produces 252PS of power and 350Nm of torque. The additional power and torque in the BMW make it the quickest car in this comparison with a 0 to 100 kmph time of 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 250Kmph.

The Jaguar isn’t far behind in terms of performance compared to the BMW, and the Mercedes-Benz stands third with 183.5PS and 300Nm. The Jaguar is slightly less powerful than the BMW and has the same top speed. While the BMW and Jaguar have an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Audi and Mercedes have 7-speed. The BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar have claimed mileage of 15.34kmpl, 14.74kmpl and 13.5kmpl respectively.

Price And Features

The Audi is the most affordable car here. It starts at Rs 38.1 lakh and tops out at Rs 41.2 lakh. While the Jaguar starts at Rs 40.3 lakh, it goes up to Rs 48.47 lakh, making it the most expensive car in this comparison. The Mercedes has only one variant on offer, the C200, priced at Rs 42.3 lakh and BMW’s two new variants are priced at Rs 42.4 lakh and 44.9 lakh.

All the cars have similar features. They have different driving modes, sunroof, large infotainment displays, climate control and electronically adjustable seats. However, there are some features in all of them which make them unique.

While the BMW offers 18-inch alloy wheels and a full-colour head-up display, Audi has eight airbags, phone box with wireless charging for your smartphone and a fully digital instrument cluster. The BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have LED headlights while the Jaguar has halogen.

If you are on a tight budget pick the A4. Not only does it have a good fuel efficiency, but it is also equally loaded in terms of features. However, you have to compromise on the performance. If you are looking for a driver-focused car, book the 3-series is right away your pick and if you need good performance along with spacious interiors go for the XE.

The C-Class, on the other hand, is an all-rounder. It’s not the most exciting to drive, but it is spacious and loaded. Perfect for a customer who wants to enjoy the rear seat and also doesn’t mind to hold the steering wheel occasionally.

