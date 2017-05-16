In February 2017, we reported that Lamborghini will start the production of the Urus this year. It was, by any standard, long overdue as the first concept of the Urus was unveiled way back in 2012.

Now though, according to a report published by Automotive News Europe, Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed some more information about the company’s second-ever SUV.

We already knew that the Urus will feature a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. However, Domenicali has confirmed that the engine will produce 650PS of power. The company, he further added, will first launch the conventional variant, followed by a hybrid version a year later.

The current production plan for the Urus is 1,000 units for 2018 and 3,500 per annum from 2019 onwards. These figures can, of course, fluctuate depending on the demand for the sharply-styled SUV.

Lamborghini has only one production facility in the world and it is located in the Italian town of Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Lamborghini Urus will also be built in this plant alongside the Aventador and the Huracan sports cars.

For the SUV, the company will add an in-house paint shop, the first-ever in its 54-year-old history. Previously, the company used external suppliers for the required paint jobs.

The production-spec of the Urus will be unveiled at the company’s factory later this year. It is slated to go on sale in the second and third quarter of next year in the European and US markets respectively. It is also expected that the Urus will be placed below the least expensive version of the Huracan.

