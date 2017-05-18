German luxury car maker BMW has introduced two new cars in the Indian market. Both are faster and more powerful versions of its existing sedans the 3 series and the 7 series.

New BMW M760Li

The new M760Li xDrive is the first M performance model for the flagship sedan the 7 Series. It is available in two character packages; xDrive and the xDrive Model V12 Excellence. While the former emphasizes the sporty appearance of the car, the latter leans more to show the luxurious character of the vehicle.

The car is available as a petrol variant and comes in as a CBU (Completely built-up) model. Both the versions are priced similarly at Rs. 2.27 crore (ex-Delhi).

The xDrive offers functionalities such as Executive Drive Pro, Integral Active Steering and Executive Lounge seating as standard. The Executive Drive Pro suspension system and the Executive Drive Pro chassis control system help in giving better ride quality and handling. Different driving modes in the car include Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Sport+, Eco Pro, and Adaptive.

The V12 Excellence has an exclusive M leather steering wheel carries Pearl Gloss Chrome multi-function buttons on its spokes and shift paddles for manual gear changes on the reverse. Luxury experience includes fine wood inlays for the seat-belt outlets, armrests and roof handles in the rear as well as the BMW leather steering wheel with wooden applications set elegant accents.

The 6.6 litre twelve-cylinder engine on the car produces an output of 610 hp and a maximum torque of 800 Nm at 1,500 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds to a top speed of 250 km / hr.

New BMW 330i

Company’s entry sedan in India, the 3 series is also laden with more power now. The new BMW 330i has been launched in India in two exclusive design schemes: Sport Line and M Sport Edition. The former has a boldly designed kidney grille slats in high-gloss black on the outside. In the interior, there’s a contrast between black and red expressing a sportier DNA.

In the M Sport package the car has 18-inch M star spoke alloy wheels along with M badging on the front wings. As an exclusive feature, the vehicle key is designed with M strip. The interior features the M leather steering wheel and the BMW Head-Up display.

The 4-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds to a top speed of 250 km / hr. According to the company the car returns 16.05 kmpl on average.

The ex-showroom prices for the new BMW 330i are as follows –

330i Sport Line : Rs. 42.4 lakh

330i M Sport Edition : Rs. 44.9 lakh