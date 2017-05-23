Finally, after so much anticipation we have a new luxury diesel sedan in town, the Jaguar XE diesel. The new XE is powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine which also powers the XF and the F-Pace. While the petrol version of the XE was launched at the Auto Expo last year, Jaguar introduced the diesel version only now. To see how the petrol version fares against its rivals click here. However, now the new XE competes with well-established luxury diesel sedans like the BMW 320d, Audi A4 2.0 TDI and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Let’s compare the specifications of all the diesel sedans and see how they fare against each other.

Size and Space

Although the Jaguar XE is the longest and widest car here, it has the smallest boot in this comparison. While the Jaguar offers 455 litres of boot space, all the other cars have a 480-litre boot. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has the longest wheelbase of 2,840mm and it is also the tallest car here at 1,442mm. The BMW 320d has the smallest wheelbase at 2,810mm, while the A4 and the XE have wheelbases of 2,820mm and 2,823mm respectively.

Performance

While the Audi, Jaguar and the BMW have a 2.0-litre, four cylinder diesel engine under the hood, the Mercedes has a slightly bigger, 2.1-litre engine. With 205PS of power and 500Nm of torque, the Mercedes’ engine is the most powerful among the lot. The power is only slightly higher than its rivals, but it has a significant torque difference. As expected the Mercedes has the highest top speed, and it also the quickest car here as it reaches from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.6 seconds. The engine on the Jaguar produces the lowest power in this comparison, 180PS, and as a result, the Jaguar has the lowest top speed and is also the slowest to 100kmph.

The BMW and the Audi have similar power and torque figure, around 190PS and 400Nm. However, while the Audi has a slightly higher top speed, the BMW reaches the 100kmph mark 0.5 seconds early.

Features

All four sedans have similar features on offer. They come equipped with large infotainment displays, climate control, different driving modes, sunroof and electronically adjustable seats. However, there are some key features in all of them which set them apart. While the BMW has 18-inch alloy wheels, the Audi has eight airbags and a fully digital instrument cluster. Similarly, the Jaguar comes with ten-way electrically adjustable front seats and a 380W Meridian sound system.

Price

The BMW is the most affordable car here with a starting price of Rs 37.5 lakh. The Jaguar starts at Rs 38.25 lakh while both the Audi and Mercedes start around Rs 40 lakh. However, if you want the fully loaded and most powerful variants, the Jaguar turns out to be the most expensive car here.

While the on paper figures give us an idea of how these cars perform, we will have to put them to a road test to see how they fare in the real world.

