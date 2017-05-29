On May 26, BMW unveiled one of the most beautiful concept cars in recent times. Called the BMW Concept 8 Series, it immediately became an automotive sensation soon after it was unveiled. While we were busy drooling over the gorgeous concept car, BMW also confirmed that it will unveil the M8 variant as well during the support programme for the Nürburgring 24-hour race. As promised, BMW has ALMOST shown us what the M8 looks like.

Unfortunately it is still wearing test camouflage and BMW confirmed that it is an early prototype for the upcoming beast. However, the power-crazed version of the 8 Series will house the classic list of M-division features. The list include larger air intakes, modified brakes and a sports exhaust with four tailpipes. From that short list of features and the fact that it will sit above the M6, we can conveniently decipher that the M8 is likely to become the most hardcore, road-legal BMW ever made.

As per Frank van Meel, president of BMW M division, “The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility. It all flows into a driving experience that bears the familiar BMW M hallmarks and satisfies our customers’ most exacting requirements.”

Apart from the standard M8, BMW is also working on a GTE version of the M8. BMW says, the GTE version will mark the return of the company’s Motorsport division to Le Mans. BMW hasn’t released any photographs of the track-focused M8 GTE but confirmed that the car is expected to run in its debut race in the Daytona 24 Hours in late January 2018.

