According to a few Mitsubishi dealers, the Japanese automaker will launch the third-generation facelift model in the coming months (most probably in August or September). The third-generation, which went on sale globally in 2013, never made it to India due to the poor sales record of the petrol-only second-gen model. Let’s see what the 2017 Outlander has in store for us!

The second-gen Outlander received a major facelift in 2010. This version completely upped its game in terms of aesthetics with Mitsubishi’s characteristic Jet Fighter grille that was made famous by the Lancer Evo X. In fact, it must be said that even the pre-facelift Outlander was quite a good looking SUV back then.

The third-generation model made its debut at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show and was on sale in almost every market by 2013 except India. For the first time, this nameplate received an electrified powertrain too with the Outlander PHEV (plug-in hybrid).

The third-generation Outlander has a larger footprints than the second-gen model and is also 90kg lighter than the older SUV thanks to its high-tensile steel construction. With a new lightweight body and 7 per cent reduction in aerodynamic drag, the third-gen Outlander is relatively more efficient as well.

The facelift/mid-cycle update of the third-gen SUV made its world debut at the 2015 New York Motor Show as a 2016 model. And it’s the third-gen Outlander facelift which we will be receiving in the Indian market.

Like the second-gen model, the third-gen facelift saw a dramatic makeover in terms of aesthetics. The new design was a harbinger for new-age Mitsubishi models that sport the current ‘Dynamic Shield’ design language. Notice the split ‘X’ element on its front fascia, which will also be seen on the upcoming India-bound Pajero Sport.

Features

In India, the Outlander was always a feature-loaded offering in its segment. The second-gen model was packed with HID (high-intensity discharge) headlights, LED tail lamps and the premium Rockford Fosgate sound system to name a few.

The current third-generation SUV added plenty more goodies as opposed to the second-gen model, while its facelift version now offers even more! The 2017 Outlander comes with goodies such as 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (225/55R tyres), LED headlights with LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, automatic trunk, sunroof among others. However, India is likely to get smaller 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/70 cross-section tyres.

The nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system that pumps out 710 watts will now be linked to a 7-inch Mitsubishi Smartphone Link infotainment system with support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As for the safety features, the 2017 Outlander packs 7 airbags, including driver’s knee airbag. Also offered are HSA (hill start assist), ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution), ASC (active stability control) with TCL (traction control logic) and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The current Outlander comes standard with third-row seat (seven-seater) as opposed to the previous model, which received jump seats sometime before Mitsubishi decided to pull the plug in India.

Mechanicals

Like before, the India-spec Outlander is likely to be powered by the 2.4-litre MIVEC (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control) naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Other global engine options include a 2.0-litre petrol, a 2.2-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre V6 petrol and a plug-in hybrid variant. The 2.4-litre petrol puts out identical 167PS of max power at 6000rpm and 222Nm of peak torque at 4200rpm. The motor is coupled to a CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters (6-speed sports mode) and comes with Mitsubishi Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) setup.

Price and rivals

Like the second-gen model, the upcoming Outlander is expected to be a CBU (completely built up) import in the country. The prices are said to fall in the range of Rs 27-29 lakh. With a seven-seat option, the new Outlander will rival the Hyundai Santa Fe, upcoming Honda CR-V seven-seater and the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan among others.

