Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will roll out the first production-spec, Made In India Jeep Compass tomorrow. The Compass will be rolled out of Fiat’s Ranjangaon manufacturing facility on June 1, 2017, in the presence of Maharashtra’s chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

In July 2015, FCA announced that it will invest $280 million (approximately Rs 1800+ crore) in its Ranjangaon facility, which will support the production of a ‘new Jeep vehicle’ (read: the Jeep Compass). The decision of fund infusion at the Pune-based facility was done in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis. Now, he will roll out the first Compass from the facility tomorrow.

A little flashback of Jeep’s operation in India: The American off-road maker entered the Indian market with the Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler Unlimited in August 2016. The relatively economical petrol version of the Wrangler Unlimited was launched in February 2017. The India-spec Compass was revealed to the media on April 12, 2017.

The Compass is expected to be launched in coming months (most probably in July). The Compass is based on the same platform (Small Wide 4×4) as the Jeep’s entry-level SUV, the Renegade. Mechanically, the India-spec Compass will come with two engine options – 1.4-litre turbo MultiAir2 petrol with 7-speed DDCT (dual dry clutch transmission) automatic and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel with a 6-speed manual.

The Jeep Compass will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and the recently launched VW Tiguan, along with the upcoming Skoda Karoq and the fifth-gen Honda CR-V. Stay tuned to CarDekho for updates on the upcoming Compass.

Source: www.cardekho.com