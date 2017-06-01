Mercedes-Benz will add a third variant in its E-Class model range when it launches the E 220 d tomorrow in India. It will sit between the petrol-powered E 200 and the diesel-fed E 350 d variant. With this new variant, Mercedes-Benz will finally introduce its new 2.0-litre diesel motor in India. Expect the German car maker to equip more of its models on sale in India with the same engine, including the C-Class and the GLA.

In terms of oomph, the new 4-cylinder diesel motor in the E 220 d will be tuned to produce 194 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic gearbox and the setup is enough for the saloon to hit 100 kmph from a standstill in a mere 7.3 seconds. Mercedes-Benz claims that the E 220 d can hit a top speed of 240 kmph which puts it right in the mix of its main rivals – the Volvo S90, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and the Jaguar XF.

Mercedes-Benz launched the new-gen E-Class with a long wheelbase in February this year. The E-Class sold in India is quite unique since it is the only right-hand drive version with an extended wheelbase across the world. As far as pricing is concerned, we think that the E 220 d will fall somewhere in the range of Rs 58-60 lakh.

That’s a bit closer to the E 200’s price (Rs 56.15 lakh), than that of the E 350 d which costs Rs 69.47 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Mumbai). The new variant is likely to carry forward the same set of features as the E 200 variant.

Let’s wait and watch how close did we get to the actual price!

Source: www.cardekho.com