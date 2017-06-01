Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has rolled out the first made-in-India Jeep Compass today from it Ranjangaon facility near Pune. Fiat has invested more than Rs 1800 crore in this facility, and it is the only factory in this world which produces a right-hand variant of the Compass. The first Compass was rolled out in the presence of Maharashtra’s chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

The made-in-India Jeep Compass will also be exported to all right-hand drive markets like Japan and the UK. It is based on the same platform as the Jeep Renegade. 27 of its crucial parts are hot-stamped in India, and the SUV has around 70 per cent localisation – even the engines are manufactured here. The Compass is also the first car in India to use adaptive laser welds in its manufacturing.

The Compass is likely to be launched in the country in coming months. The Indian-spec Compass was unveiled in April this year, and it comes with two engine options – 1.4-litre turbo MultiAir2 petrol with 7-speed DDCT (dual dry clutch transmission) automatic and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel with a 6-speed manual transmission. While front-wheel drive will be standard, it will also be available with a 4-wheel drive system with proper low range.

It is expected to be priced around the Rs 20 lakh mark and will be the most affordable offering from Jeep in the Indian market. The other offerings from Jeep like the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Unlimited are directly imported from the USA and hence have a higher price tag due to import duties and taxes.

The upcoming Compass will help increase Jeep’s sales in India. The Compass will face competition from SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, and VW Tiguan, along with the upcoming Skoda Karoq.

(Source: www.cardekho.com)