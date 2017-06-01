Japanese automaker Nissan is struggling to sell its only hatchback, the Micra, in the Indian market. Other hatchbacks in its segment are not only better equipped, but also provide more value for money. However, to make the Micra a more attractive package, Nissan is going to introduce the updated Micra in the country tomorrow. The automaker has teased the car on social media and it is expected to be introduced with minor interior and exterior changes.

Some new features like automatic rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights and a new infotainment system with reverse parking camera are likely to be added. It will remain mechanically unchanged and will continue to be offered with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the petrol engine produces 77PS of power and 104Nm of torque, the diesel produces 64PS and 160 Nm. Both the engines are coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the petrol variant also gets the option of a CVT. Nissan hopes that the new features will help make the overall package more attractive and help increase their sales figure.

However, what’s surprising is that the all-new, fifth-generation Micra, which was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show last year, is already on sale in the international market. While we were expecting Nissan to launch that model here, Nissan has decided to delay it a little. And since that model isn’t coming here anytime soon, the updated Micra may have a lower price tag to drag customers into Nissan showrooms. Currently, the prices start at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.09 lakh for the top-spec variant (ex-showroom Delhi). The fourth-gen Micra faces competition from hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10, Ignis and the Swift 2017.

Speaking of the fifth-generation Micra, it is not only longer, wider and lower, it also looks completely different to the current hatchback. It even comes with features like a flat-bottom steering wheel, a dual-pod instrument cluster with a large MID screen and a 7-inch infotainment system coupled to a BOSE Personal audio system that includes speakers built into the driver’s head rest for a 360° sound experience. If introduced, the fifth-generation Micra will fall in the premium hatchback segment and will compete with cars like Honda Jazz and the Maruti Baleno. However, we’ll have to wait until next year to see if Nissan will bring it to our shores or not.