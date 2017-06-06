BMW is all set to launch the seventh-generation 5 Series in India on June 29. The all-new 5 Series made its world premiere in October last year. The new mid-size luxury sedan is now available for for pre-order and BMW India has officially started accepting bookings for the same.

The new 5 Series is a quintessential BMW. If you notice, you can clearly spot that the design cues borrowed from BMW’s flagship sedan, the 7 Series. Check out the details about its evolved design and features here: All-New BMW 5 Series Revealed!

The India-spec 5 Series is likely to come with three engine options: two diesel engines (520d and 530d) and one petrol (530i). The 520d is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which puts out 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque. The range-topping 530d diesel is powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine producing 265PS of power and 620Nm of torque.

Like the 520d, the 530i petrol variant is also powered by a 2.0-litre motor, which puts out 252PS of power and 350Nm of torque. All the three engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The new 5 Series will take its fight to the recently launched E-Class, the locally manufactured Jaguar XF, the Audi A6 facelift and the Volvo S90. Out of all these mid-size luxury sedans, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has the advantage of being the only sedan in the segment to be available exclusively with a longer wheelbase which gives it unmatched rear cabin space.

(Source: www.cardekho.com)