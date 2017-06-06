Mahindra & Mahindra has silently discontinued the automatic variants of the Scorpio, which were launched in July 2015.

The Scorpio’s 6-speed automatic transmission was introduced in the first-gen model, which was later carried over to the second-gen SUV as well.

The Scorpio’s automatic unit is sourced from Drivetrain Systems International, Australia. In the current model, it was available only in the top-spec trims: S10 2WD and S10 4WD.

Launched in September 2014, the second-gen Scorpio is due for a mid-cycle update/facelift. The Scorpio facelift was recently spied for the first time and is expected to be launched later this year (maybe around the festive season).

The facelift is likely to come with the XUV5OO’s relatively new 6-speed automatic unit, which is sourced from Aisin, Japan. The XUV5OO facelift, which was launched in May 2015, received this automatic transmission in November 2015 (nearly five months after the launch of the second-gen Scorpio automatic).

Both the Scorpio and the XUV5OO are powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. However, in the Scorpio, the engine is offered at a lower state of tune (122PS/280Nm) as opposed to the XUV5OO (140PS/320Nm).

Rumour has it that the updated Scorpio will get the 2.2-litre mHawk’s 140PS tune same as the XUV5OO. The discontinuation of its DSI-sourced 6-speed automatic variants, perhaps, affirms that the updated Scorpio will get the drivetrain option of the XUV5OO (140PS/320Nm, Aisin’s 6-speed automatic). Just for your reference, the XUV500 automatic has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 13.85kmpl.

The Scorpio facelift is also expected to borrow the XUV5OO’s updated infotainment system, which supports Android Auto.

