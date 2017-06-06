Lamborghini has achieved another milestone in its 54-year-old history with the roll out of the 8,000th unit of the Huracan. This milestone comes just three years after since its introduction at 2014 Geneva Auto Show. The 8,000th Huracan that rolled off the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory is a Spyder version finished in Grigio Lynx which will head to a customer in the UK.

Not convinced that this is a big achievement for Lamborghini? To put things into perspective, it took Lamborghini ten years to manufacture 14,022 units of the Huracan’s predecessor, the Gallardo.

Lamborghini offers six different variants of the Huracan which include an all-wheel drive coupe, a rear-wheel drive coupe, an all-wheel drive Spyder, a rear-wheel drive Spyder, the slightly unhinged ‘Performante’ edition and the limited edition Avio. All of the above variants are on sale in the Indian market.

The Huracan is powered by a 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 engine. The power figures vary from depending on the variant chosen. While the all-wheel drive Coupe/Spyder’s engine develops 610PS/560Nm, the rear-wheel drive Coupe/Spyder’s engine develops 580PS/540Nm. The 0-to-100 kmph acceleration timing of all four variants vary from 3.2 seconds to 3.6 seconds.

The most powerful among them is the Huracan Performante where the same engine produces 640PS of power and 600Nm of torque. Here, the engine is coupled to a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox and 70 per cent of the engine’s torque is available right from 1000 rpm. This enables the Huracan Performante to reach a 100kmph from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds!

Naturally, the Huracan Performante is also the most expensive variant one can buy with a price tag of Rs 3.97 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). The most affordable Huracan is the rear-wheel drive LP 580-2 coupe which has a price tag of Rs 2.99 crore.

The Huracan Avio’s production is limited to just 250 models in the world and it comes in five unique paint shades. Here, the V10 produces 610PS of power and 560Nm of torque which gives it a 0-100kmph time of 3.2 seconds.

Lamborghini will soon introduce its first-ever SUV, the Urus, which should help the Italian sportscar maker achieve even greater heights.

