Nissan has revealed the India-bound mid-cycle update/facelift of the X-Trail SUV for the European market. The X-Trail facelift, which is also known as the Rogue in the USA, made its world premiere there in September last year.

Now the third-generation model of the SUV has been updated globally, both for the US and Europe. As they only have different labels, the X-Trail facelift is a carbon-copy of the updated Rogue SUV.

While Nissan India announced that the X-Trail would make a comeback in India and previewed the third-gen SUV at the 2016 Auto Expo, the Japanese carmaker has not given any time frame for the reintroduction. But it is believed that the all-new X-Trail will be launched in the coming months.

Though Nissan showcased the pre-facelift model, in all probability, we’ll be getting the updated third-gen X-Trail hybrid in India.

Interestingly, the X-Trail facelift will be offered with Nissan’s semi-autonomous tech, ProPilot, from 2018. This piece of information was not announced when the Japanese automaker unveiled the 2017 Rogue in the USA last year.

Nissan ProPilot made its debut with the Serena MPV in 2016 and it was later announced for the upcoming second-gen Leaf at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

ProPilot is Nissan’s first step towards its goal of introducing autonomous cars by 2020. On the X-Trail, the ProPilot system will control the steering, acceleration and braking in a single lane on highways during heavy traffic congestion and high-speed cruising.

