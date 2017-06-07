One of the most anticipated SUVs of this year, the Jeep Compass is finally going to be launched in the country in August, 2017. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) had stated earlier that the Compass would hit the showrooms in the third quarter of 2017, but now it is expected to be launched in the first week of August.

Jeep revealed the India-Spec Compass in April this year, and earlier this month, the first made-in-India Compass rolled out from FCA’s Ranjangaon facility near Pune. The Ranjangaon facility is the only hub in the world which produces the right-hand variant of the Compass and has been built with an investment of more than Rs 1800 crore. The made-in-India Jeep Compass will also be exported to all right-hand drive markets like Japan and the UK.

In India, the Compass will be offered with two engine options – 1.4-litre turbo MultiAir2 petrol with 7-speed DDCT (dual dry clutch transmission) automatic and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Compass will have front wheel drive as standard, and a 4-wheel drive system will be offered as optional. The Compass will come in three variants: Sport, Longitude and Limited.

In terms of safety, the Compass will be equipped with features like six airbags, four-channel ABS with EBD, panic-brake assist, roll mitigation and brake prefill. Other comfort and convenience features include LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, 3.5/7-inch LED driver information display (DID) in the instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Compass is likely to be priced around the Rs 20 lakh mark and will be the most affordable Jeep in the Indian market. It will compete with SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, and the VW Tiguan, along with the upcoming Skoda Karoq.

(Source: www.cardekho.com)