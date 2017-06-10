We rightfully believe that chances of going to a Bentley dealership and coming out with the Continental GT variant you want are slim. But as compared to the Porsche 911 series, the Bentley is just a 2 plus 2 math problem. For the time being, only nine variants of the 911 range are on sale in India. In Porsche’s major markets, there are a total of 20 variants of 911 available.

Now though, there is another one that has been added to the portfolio. Called the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, it will be a limited edition with only 500 units on sale worldwide.

So what’s Exclusive about this one? Well, apart from being a limited run stint, it also demonstrates the work of Porsche’s in-house workshop – Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Stationed at Porsche AG’s headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, it was rechristened from Porsche Exclusive. The company says that it specialises in customisation and is responsible for limited edition vehicles. For instance, the workshop will go to lengths of designing a matching chronograph that matches the styling of the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, i.e. if you are lucky and rich enough to buy one.

Wow!

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series gets its firepower from the same 3.8-litre, twin-turbo, flat-six engine that does duty in the standard 911 Turbo S. However, power figures are up by 27PS/50Nm and now clock at 607PS and 750Nm. These figures make this limited edition car the most powerful 911 ever. Naught to 100kmph is dealt in 2.9 seconds and the car reaches 200kmph in just 9.6 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than the 911 Turbo S.

The power is transmitted to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The top track speed, as per Porsche, is 330kmph, which is nothing short of incredible.

To tackle all that grunt, the 911 Turbo S Exlcusive Series will have Porsche’s active sports chassis with active suspension management and the Sport Chrono package. There is also rear-wheel steering and Porsche’s dynamic chassis control which help you enjoy the drive to the fullest.

Now to the special elements. Starting with what Porsche call the Golden Yellow Metallic body paint – it is exclusive to this car. If you don’t like it, you can have it in other select colours as well. Two carbon-weave strips accompany the body over the bonnet and the roof. The tyres are wrapped around 20-inch black alloys with central locks. At the back, the look is dominated by a specially designed wing, which is part of the Turbo Aerokit.

The exhaust system has twin tailpipes, which are finished in black, and front fenders have Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur plates.

Things are just as exuberant on the inside as they are on the outside. The 18-way adjustable sports seats are finished with perforated leather. The seams and the Turbo S lettering stitched into the headrests are also done in Golden Yellow, and the roof lining is made of Alcantara with Golden Yellow double-stripe look. You would know which number out of the possible 500 you are driving with a plate featuring limited-edition number. The door sill guards, finished in carbon fibre, include illuminated Exclusive Series lettering.

What a start after adding the word Manufaktur to its Porsche Exclusive in-house workshop. We know that the Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is the most powerful 911 ever but it is also the most luxurious and expensive. The 911 Turbo S in India is priced at Rs 2.68 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). The Exclusive Series could fall anywhere between Rs 3.5-4 crore. And even at that price, the special chronograph will be an optional extra. Welcome to the world of Porsche!

