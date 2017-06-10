Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Saturday said that it plans to further expand its retail outlets in 2017-18.

“We currently have 25 retail outlets and are present in 23 major cities across India. We plan to further expand our network by adding 2-3 more retail outlets in FY 2017-18,” JLR India Managing Director Rohit Suri told IANS.

Earlier this month, the company opened its new state-of-the-art multi-level “3S” dealership facility in Delhi NCR.

Currently, JLR vehicles are sold and serviced in India through 25 authorised outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh among other locations.

Suri added that the company plans to launch the Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar later this year.

Recently, the luxury automobile manufacturer introduced the 2.0l (litre) diesel derivative of MY17 Jaguar XE in the Indian market.