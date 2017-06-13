The BMW plant near Chennai has started rolling out new BMW 5 Series, BMW Group India said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the BMW Group India said its Chennai plant has started the production of the all-new BMW 5 Series that will be launched later this month in India.

“For many years, BMW 5 Series has been the undisputed leader of its segment and is an absolute success story. The all-new 5 Series that will be launched this month has everything that is needed to take the Indian luxury car segment by storm,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in the statement.

“Today (Tuesday), BMW Plant Chennai is proud to start the roll out the all-new 5 Series with highest standards of quality, distinguished workmanship and uncompromising engineering. We are confident the 5 Series produced in Chennai will further increase our momentum in the Indian luxury car segment,” Jochen Stallkamp, Managing Director, BMW Plant Chennai, was quoted as saying in the statement.