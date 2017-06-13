German automaker Volkswagen has confirmed that the new Polo hatchback will be unveiled on June 16, 2017. The event will take place in Berlin and will be available for all to see via a webcast link. While we all can witness the unveiling over the internet, only a handful of media personnel have been invited to see the car in flesh. For the rest of the world, the new-gen Polo will make its public debut during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, which will open its gates on September 14.

A few days back, Volkswagen released a teaser image of the new Polo and a video on YouTube, which summarised how the car has evolved since it was first launched in 1975. In its 42 years of existence, VW has sold over 14 million of these worldwide. This time around, the Polo will enter into its sixth generation and is likely to grow in size as well. That translates to better cabin space, something that the current car is infamous for. Despite that, the new Polo is expected to weigh around 70kg less than the current one, thanks to the smallest version of the Volkswagen’s MQB platform – MQB A0. This will surely help in returning better fuel economy figures.

We all know how the new Polo will look like as various test mules have been spotted, some without any camouflage, since the beginning of this year. The design, as expected, is subtly conservative. As far as the engine family for the new Polo is concerned, it will be sold worldwide with options from a 1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI and 1.6-litre TDI. Ruling the line-up will be a GTI variant which will, in most probability, house a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol mill, producing around 200PS.

For India, Volkswagen has confirmed that in the near future, the only all-new car that will make its way here is the sixth-gen (globally, third-gen for India) Passat. The new Polo is likely to cross the 4-metre length mark. In India, with its strict ‘length and engine size wise car segmentation’, VW will have to work a bit harder whenever it plans to bring the 2018 Polo here.