Automobile manufacturer Renault on Monday said that it will launch a premium SUV (sports utility vehicle) — Captur — in 2017.

“We are delighted to announce that we will launch our premium feature loaded Renault Captur in India this year, which has delivered global success and is widely acclaimed for its stunning expressive design,” said Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

“Captur has sold over a million cars worldwide and will enhance our product portfolio as we aim to grow our presence in the SUV segment in India.”

Earlier on August 27, In order to celebrate the Kwid’s second anniversary, Renault India has launched the Kwid 2 Anniversary Edition that is priced at Rs 3.43 lakh for the base version. Mechanically, the Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition remains unchanged.

Features like 7-inch touchscreen Media NAV system, digital Instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator and radio speed dependent volume control have been carried forth from the existing model. The new Kwid 02 Anniversary Special edition additionally gets sporty interior and exterior detailing.