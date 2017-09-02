Skoda has reintroduced the Octavia RS in India, which is the performance oriented version of the regular Octavia. Available in a single variant, the Skoda Octavia RS will cost you Rs 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The regular model, on the other hand, tops out at Rs 22.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India).

Though it is available in a diesel version as well in Europe, it is only offered in its more powerful turbocharged petrol avatar in India. The Octavia is on sale in India since the first-gen model and so was the RS. However, it was discontinued for a brief period of time (since the Laura RS) as we didn’t get the third-gen model. But we are glad that the third-gen facelift has made it to the country.

Vitals

Engine: 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol (regular model offers 1.4/1.8-litre turbo petrol; 2.0-litre diesel)

Power: 230PS @ 5,500 – 6,200rpm (80PS and 50PS more than 1.4-litre and 1.8-litre petrol, respectively)

Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500 – 4,500rpm (100Nm more than 1.4-litre and 1.8-litre petrol)

Transmission: 6-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic)

Tyres: 225/45 R17 (regular model rides on 205/55 R16)

The turbocharged petrol engine propels the insane Octavia RS from 0-100kmph in 6.8 seconds and it goes on till a top speed of 250kmph.

The RS gets go-fast additions on top of the styling borrowed from the stock third-gen facelift model, which was launched earlier this year in India. It also gets a sportier set of bumpers, mad-looking wheels and crazy colour options to set it apart. It is available in the shades of Candy White, Race Blue, Corrida Red and Steel Grey.

While it borrows its features from the top-spec regular model, there are exclusive sports seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel and Alcantara and leather upholstery!

