The Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker Honda has introduced ‘The Great Honda Fest’ for the year 2017. This annual celebration phase will run from September 1 to October 31, 2017. Apart from the usual offers like cash discounts or Honda Assure subscription at Re 1, customers will also get a chance to win a trip for two to the USA.

Who is eligible? Any customer who buys a new Honda car (invoiced or delivered) during the said period, will be eligible to participate in the contest for a trip to the US. If you are one of those, all you need to do is enter the “Adventure of Space, Earth & Ocean” contest via Honda India’s website and fill in the required details.

During this trip to the US, the lucky winner will get to visit the Kennedy Space Centre, Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Honda says that this celebratory offer can be availed at all authorised dealerships across the country. The selection and announcement of winners will be done after the contest period is over.

Apart from this contest, customers visiting a Honda dealership can get good deals on several products. Here’s the list of offers available for the month of September 2017:

Honda Brio: Offers up to Rs 21,200, including Honda Assure membership at Re 1 on all variants.

Honda Amaze: For petrol- and diesel-powered (S/S(O)/SV/VX) grades, which were manufactured in 2017, one can get offers up to Rs 50,000 including Honda Assure membership at Re 1 and accessories worth Rs 26,000.

Honda Jazz: Offers up to Rs 42,000, including Honda Assure membership at Re 1 and a cash discount of Rs 15,000, on all petrol- and diesel-powered variants.

Honda BR-V: For the VX grade (petrol and diesel), get a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh.

