Beating all odds, the Jeep Compass SUV has surpassed a significant milestone of 10,000 bookings and received more than 92,000 enquiries since its launch in July this year. Pre-bookings of the SUV opened on June 19, 2017, and it had received 5,000 bookings till its launch on July 31, which means it got 5,000 more of those in just a month’s time.

To keep up with the overwhelming response and to cut the extending waiting periods, production at the Ranjangaon facility has been ramped up with two shifts working six days a week.

The Jeep Compass stunned everybody with its starting price of Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It was to compete with the Hyundai Tucson, if dimensions were the only point to be considered; however, the aggressive pricing helped it storm into Creta territory and draw the Creta’s top-end buyers as well. The Creta falls in the price range of Rs 8.92-14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Let’s take a look at the performance of the Jeep’s competition in the period from May to July this year. The Hyundai Tucson averaged 100 units a month while Tata sold 1000 units of the Hexa every month in this period.

Moreover, the Hyundai Creta retailed 8000 units monthly in the same period. The Compass’ needle is surely pointing towards the north direction with each passing month. With the festive season approaching, when sales of most cars are at their best, the Jeep SUV is likely to garner more numbers.

With the sphere of the Compass increasing, the American carmaker is looking to add 10 more outlets in different cities of the country by the end of this year. To keep its aftersales service top notch, the auto major has handed over the operations to Mopar brand. Mopar is an eighty year old North American after sales and service brand.

One of the factors making buyers flock to Jeep’s dealerships is certainly the cutthroat pricing of the Compass; the other aspects include the service interval of every 15,000 km and one lakh kilometre/3-year warranty with complementary Road-side Assistance (RSA) for the same period.

(Source: www.cardekho.com)