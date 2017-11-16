After introducing the Bharat Stage (BS-IV) emission norms in 2016, the government had announced its plans to curb the rising pollution. The news of BS-VI fuel coming to India had already been announced by authorities by saying that they would be skipping BS-V regulations and move directly to BS-VI norms by the year 2020. With BS-VI grade auto fuels coming to India, the number of sports car manufacturers is expected to go up and the number of pollutants present in air is expected to go down.

We talk about supercars, luxury cars, sports cars, sports trucks, bikes and what not, but, the point which this nation has hardly addressed is the quality of fuel which is used to run these beauties. Yes, the fuel which makes these beauties go wild on road is of terrible quality. India buys the fuel at a very high rate from the international market in comparison to many other nations, however; the quality keeps getting worse each time. Taking the cognizance of these problems, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gases has now announced the introduction of BS-VI grade auto fuels in the national capital. As per sources, the introduction will be brought forward to April 1, 2018 from 2020.

Citing the problems faced by the national capital due to the extreme rise in air pollutants, Delhi, and its neighbouring areas would be the first one to embrace the BS-VI grade fuels. The announcement has not only given a sigh of relief to the commuters but, also the car enthusiast who had always wanted to own sports cars but, the fuel quality had been holding them back. The better fuel quality is also being seen as a major move to put a leash on the rising air pollution.

Releasing a statement on the BS-VI grade fuel, the Ministry said, “Taking into account the serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas, Petroleum Ministry in consultation with Public Oil Marketing Companies has decided for preponement of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi w.e.f 01.04.2018 instead of 01.04.2020. OMCs have also been asked to examine the possibility of the introduction of BS-VI auto fuels in the whole of NCR area w.e.f 01.04.2019. This measure is expected to help mitigate the problem of air pollution in NCT of Delhi and surrounding areas.” The Ministry further added that Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) fuel will now be available with effect from 1 April 2018 in Delhi, the petroleum ministry said, and added that it is examining the possibility of introducing BS-VI fuel across the national capital region by 1 April 2019.

