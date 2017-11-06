The Hennessey's new hypercar, Venom F5 is all set to take on Koenigsegg Agera RS and Bugatti Chiron. As per Hennessey, the Venom F5 can go 0 to 400 (kmph) to 0 in less than 30 seconds. Venom F5 was revealed at the 2017 SEMA show.

After $2.4 million worth Bugatti Chiron took the tag of ‘the fastest car’ in the world, it seemed almost impossible for other hyper car manufacturers to take the tag away. However, the long held title with Chiron was taken away by Koenigsegg Agera RS. The Chiron, which is powered by 8-litre W16 quad-turbocharged engine, helps it to go from 0–300 km/h (190 mph) in just 13.6 seconds. Chiron marked 400 km/h (250 mph) in 32.6 seconds, after which it needed 9.4 seconds to brake to standstill; bringing to actual number to 41.96 seconds. Taking on the challenge in Denmark, Agera RS smashed Chiron’s record by completing the task in mere 36.44 seconds. Well, in order to shatter those dreams too, the market will soon be witnessing the launch of 1600 horse power (HP) Venom F5.

The alarm was sounded by Hennessey Performance Engineering after it announced the launch of Venom F5, which aims at competing with the ‘speed of light’. Venom F5 or the fastest car to be, was revealed at the 2017 SEMA show on November 1. The engine of Venom F5, which constitutes of 1600 hp came out with a strong desire to reach 484.41 kmph. The newly revealed Venom F5 follows the Venom GT. However, experts say that Venom F5 is surely all levels up.

Reportedly, Venom F5 will be going to production by the start of next year. The company has said that it will be producing only 24 of these beauties. Venom F5 has been priced at $1.6 million. As you can make out by the company claims, the new version of the car, Venom F5 has lost tons of weight to make it quick and superbly fast. The Venom F5 gets a completely new chassis and carbon fibre body, making it weigh around 2900-pound curb weight. As per experts, the additional active aerodynamic enjoyed by the F5 along with carbon body and new chassis helps it yield a coefficient of drag of 0.33.

In order to power this monster, Hennessey developed a new twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that helps it to make Agrea RS and Chiron look like bullock carts. The V-8 twin-turbocharged engine is paired with a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission, which helps it to vanish with a blink of eye. According to claims by the company, the Venom F5 accelerates from 0 to 199 kmph (186 mph) in less than 10 seconds of time. As per Hennessey, the Venom F5 can go 0 to 400 (kmph) to 0 in less than 30 seconds.

If only the claims by the Hennessey are considered, the Venom F5 easily shatters the dreams and records upheld by Chiron and Agera RS. Koenigsegg’s Agera RS beat Buggati Chiron by completing the test in 36.44 seconds, where as Chiron did it in 41.96 seconds.

The record which was upheld by Chiron for long and one of the biggest reasons being that no tyre could hold this heat and pressure for so long. So, after coming out claims on paper, it would be very interesting to see how Hennessey’s Venom F5 would do on a track. Reports suggest that that Hennessey would be beginning the initial testing using Michelin tires. However, if the tyres fails to comply with the Venom 5’s speed, the company might develop their own tyres.

With claims been made and tests being prepared, all what is left to see is that if Agrea RS will hold its position in beating Chiron, or will it turn into a cruiser in front of Venom F5.