All those worried about reading this further, relax! It’s not at all Tiger Zinda Hai movie review or a ‘Bhai’ supporter promoting the new movie. It is more about the ‘beauties’ that Hollywood actors drive. You must be thinking then why is Salman Khan and his movie being discussed? To be honest, reports have suggested that one of the reasons why people are going head over heels over the recent Tiger movie is because of the ‘Hollywood class action’. Now let’s move from Salman Khan and come to the basic point.

Here is the list of some gorgeous beauties showcased in Hollywood movies, which can be yours forever

Many might argue on this but come on we all know how much we are obsessed with Hollywood. Maybe our dancing moves are inspired from hit Bollywood numbers but the style surely gets developed in Hollywood. Well, Salman Khan — our very own TIGER, who is still alive (Tiger Zinda Hai) — is the biggest trendsetter in Bollywood but the question is what drives Hollywood? George Clooney? No. Tom Cruise? Nope. It’s the set of 4 wheels which are powered with high-performance engines and drop dead gorgeous bodies — cars.

Indians get fascinated by movies, no matter if it’s Hollywood or Bollywood. Every time one gets out after watching a Bond movie, the only thing the person dreams of is about driving the stylish Aston Martin or the Audi R8 which were driven by Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr in Avengers. Even though Bollywood is not much behind Hollywood, however, it has failed to highlight the beauty of the 4-wheeled angels.

Mini Cooper: Remember the Mark Walberg and Charlize Theron starrer Italian Job? An unbelievable heist was carried out using these beauties. This small yet powerful machine will cost you around Rs 32-35 lakhs in India.

Shelby Mustang GT500: The Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie starrer Gone In 60 Seconds was one of the biggest reasons behind the GT500 sales crossing the graph. Well, the one mentioned is very old and extremely hard to find now. However, Ford has launched a much-upgraded version of Mustang which will cost you around Rs 63-68 lakhs.

Aston Martin: The first name that comes to mind after reading the word ‘Aston’ is James Bond. The two have been in collaboration for a very long time now. So basically it is the Aston Martin that drives the super smart and Britain’s most expensive weapon — James Bond. Aston Martin Vantage is the lowest priced model at around Rs. 1.35 crore while Aston Martin DB11 is the highest priced model at Rs. 4.27 crore.

Beetle: The most ‘cute’ car by Volkswagen was developed between 1938 and 2003. The car made the headlines after it was showcased in the Lindsay Lohan starrer Herbie: Fully loaded. Even though you won’t find this version in the market now, the automobile giant now rolled out an updated version priced around Rs 26 to Rs 29 lakh.

Lamborghini Aventador: Well even though this car needs no promotion, the car was seen in Dark Knight Rises. The vehicle is the flagship Lambo and is powered by a 6.5 liter V12 engine making 690 Bhp and 690 Nm. The gorgeous Lambo will cost you around Rs 5 crore.