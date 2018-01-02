With the recent releases of Versys 650 and Ninja, the Vulcan S is Kawasaki's first cruiser bike in the country. As per reports the Vulcan is expected to beat the heat with its stability, control and economy in comparison with other cruisers available in the Indian market. The Cruiser which will lead the 650ccrange of Kawasaki in India weighs around 235 KG. Check specifications, features and price of 650cc cruiser bike down below.

Automobiles giants Kawasaki has launched their latest bid to rule the Indian roads by launching Vulcan S cruiser in India. With the recent releases of Versys 650 and Ninja, the Vulcan S is Kawasaki’s first cruiser bike in the country. Before its official launch, the cruiser remained a much-anticipated prospect for more than 2 years for Indian motorbikes fanatics. The interesting factor which will be pleasing the Indian customers is the bike price which is quite affordable if you’re looking to buy a high-end cruiser motorcycle.

As per reports the Vulcan is expected to beat the heat with its stability, control and economy in comparison with other cruisers available in the Indian market. The famed Japanese brand which is a household name in the world for producing sporting bikes will assemble its first cruiser on Indian soil in their Pune plant situated in Chakan. For the Indian market, the Vulcan S is open for bookings at your nearest Kawasaki dealerships. The cruiser will be available in a solitary ebony colour.

Here are the Kawasaki Vulcan S Engine specifications, features and price

With the 4 stroke liquid cooled engine that comes with a six-speed gearbox, the 649cc cruiser motorbike is expected to go one on one against the juggernauts of the street as Vulcan will compete with likes of Harley Davidson Street 750 and the incoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which scheduled for an April release this year. The Cruiser which will lead the 650ccrange of Kawasaki in India weighs around 235 KG. The maiden cruiser entrant from Kawasaki has a 14 litres fuel tank. The telescopic upfront forks and a monocross rear shocker will be managing the bike’s suspension. The Vulcan has alloy wheels with front and rear disc brakes which are tagged along with a dual channel Antilock Braking System (ABS). Treasured with modern features such as inverted triangle headlamp, wide handlebar and forward set foot pegs, the Vulcan has a comfortable rider seat which easily conspicuous in the eye and expected to cost you Rs 5.44 in India.