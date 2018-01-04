The CEO of EICHER, Siddhartha Lal, recently said that the latest bikes by Royal Enfield will be 'problem free'. Guess all the prayers by Royal Enfield Himalayan riders have finally been answered, in a different way maybe. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are the most expensive bikes by Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield, often termed as ‘dream bike-maker’, stole the show after its announced two of its beasts — Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 — during the EICMA 2017 held in Milan, Italy. Royal Enfield, that is currently leaving no-stone unturned in order to get more share in Indian motorcycle market, will be launching the V-twins engine powered Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the mid of 2018. As bikers are already super-excited about the V-twins, the CEO of EICHER, Siddhartha Lal, recently said that the latest bikes by Royal Enfield will be ‘problem free’. Guess all the prayers by Royal Enfield Himalayan riders have finally been answered, in a different way maybe. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are the most expensive bikes by Royal Enfield.

The two Royal beasts will be showcased at Indian Auto Expo 2018. While speaking to Autocar, Siddhartha Lal said that Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will get stringent quality checks on the twins. In an interview, the CEO said, “My job now as CEO is to make sure we do the right thing, and the type of gate control and sold gate process before we start series production and before we start series sales. Thus, even after production but before delivery, we still don’t have to start delivery. This means that if we produce 10,000 motorcycles but for some reason if I’m not satisfied, I will make sure I will not deliver motorcycles till we sort out the problems. That’s the rigour that we’re going through this time.”

Highlighting that the early roll-outs of Royal Enfield’s Himalayan faced several problems, the motorcycle giant might make slow delivery to insure its riders have a smooth journey throughout. The two new Royal Enfield’s will have been making a buzz for quite some time after it was announced that they will be powered by newly engineered win cylinder four-stroke engine. The 650cc motor makes 47 brake horse power (Bhp) and 52 Newton meter (Nm) of torque.

Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will have six-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch. Claiming a top speed of 155 kmph plus Royal Enfield has made Anti-Braking System (ABS) standard in all models. So, if money had been one reason stopping you from getting yourself a Triumph, you ill be more than happy to settle for Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 which are likely to get a price range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. The pricing had made them the most affordable twin cylinder retro-motorcycles to be sold in India.