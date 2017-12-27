Currently, the most expensive Jeep available in the Indian automobile market is Grand Cherokee SRT, which costs around Rs 1.7 cr. Soon after the car was launched in India, the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, gifted his new-born son, Taimur Ali Khan, the beast. This act by the loving father, not only made headlines everywhere but also gave some serious father goals to the lesser mortals.

If you had been facing continuous taunts from your son/daughter over the children’s day gift, this story is for you. So if the reports are to be believed, the car which was given to Taimur by Saif Ali Khan on Children’s Day was more of a publicity stunt than a gift. According to a report by CarTorq, the Grand Cherokee SRT is registered with the number MH12 PW1970. After a little research, it was found that the car which was delivered to Saif Ali Khan is registered to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), and not Saif Ali Khan or even his son Taimur, if you may ask. With this finding, it seems that Jeep had loaned the car to the Bollywood star. But then many would ask that what would FCA get out of this? The answer is ‘Free Publicity’.

A little browsing on the internet will tell you that the car is registered with FCA. The owner of the car is none other than FCA India Automobiles PVT LTD. Well, the kick which FCA is getting from this is, is that it gets featured in all Saif and Taimur pictures without giving out a single penny. As per reports, soon the Khan along with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor, was spotted arriving for a Christmas Party in red hot Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. The SRT that is with Saif currently is powered with 6.4 liter V8 supercharged petrol engine that produces 470 Bhp of peak power and 640 Nm of peak torque. The SUV goes from standstill to 100 Kph in just 4.8 seconds, and has a top speed of 257 Kmph.