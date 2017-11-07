With all this being said, let’s take look on what this beast packs inside. The 150 cc Suzuki intruder is powered by 154.9cc — 4-stroke, air cooled, single cylinder — engine that churns out 14 bhp of maximum power. The engine develops a torque of 14 Nn at 6,000 RPM. The intruder's motor comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

After the grand success of Suzuki Gixxer, Suzuki is now aiming to capture more market share in India. And with this aim in the head, Suzuki, today (November 7) launched their 150cc cruiser bike, Suzuki Intruder. This launch of 150cc cruiser, Intruder, marks the entry of the automobile giant, Suzuki, in the cruiser segment of motorcycles of India. If you are thinking where else you have seen this, check out Suzuki Intruder M1800R. Yes, this new cruiser by Suzuki is an inspiration from its bigger sibling, Suzuki Intruder M1800R, which is ranges from Rs 15, 95,000 to Rs 16,57,617.

The 150cc Suzuki intruder is based on the same platform as its elder sibling, Gixxer naked. The Intruder, which will surely sweep you off your feet with its bold looks, had been creating a buzz for quite some time. However, the leaked details of this two-wheeler had been doing rounds on the social media for months. The 150 cc Intruder, which Suzuki will be using as an entry-level cruiser, will be competing against Bajaj Avenger 150 Street. This time, Suzuki had a much clearer idea about the needs of this niche segment. Keeping that mind, Suzuki has priced its 150cc cruiser at Rs 98,340 (ex-showroom).

With all this being said, let’s take look on what this beast packs inside. The 150 cc Suzuki intruder is powered by 154.9cc — 4-stroke, air cooled, single cylinder — engine that churns out 14 bhp of maximum power. The engine develops a torque of 14 Nn at 6,000 RPM. The intruder’s motor comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Apart from Intruder’s engine, as far as its measurements are concerned, the 150cc Suzuki intruder measures at 2130 mm in length, 805 mm in width and 1095 mm in height, while the bike gets a saddle height of 740 mm. The cruiser gets a huge tank, digital display, LED projector lamps, dual port exhaust and not to forget the 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike gets a mono-shock setup at the rear.

During the launch, the company claimed Intruder delivers a fuel efficiency of 44 kmpl. The company says it has tweaked the gear ratios on the Suzuki Intruder.

Taking to stage during the launch, Sanjeev Rajasekaran, EVP, Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. spoke about Suzuki’s market growth in India. Suzuki’s market share has grown to 5.3% from April-September 2017. He further claimed that Suzuki has grown faster than the Industry’s growth rate.

Suzuki has been trying hard to make its presence felt in the Indian two-wheeler market with its line of products which include Suzuki Access & Access 125, Suzuki Lets scooter, Suzuki Gixxer & Gixxer SP and the Suzuki Gixxer SF and the Gixxer SF SP. The company plans to have 1,000 dealerships by end of FY 2017-18 and around 1,300 by end of 2020.