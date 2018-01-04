As the time advances, no automaker is leaving any stone unturned in order to tap the untouched section of the automobile market. One of the biggest examples of this is the introduction of Compact-SUVs into the Indian market. Indians have always had a soft corner for SUVs but since the number of cars is said to be increasing every 20 seconds, not many of us get the chance to live their ‘driving’ dream — driving an SUV.

The year 2017 is now past us and so are all the cars and concepts that made the year worth driving. Technology has impacted our way of living in several ways. However, the automobile sector is one which witnessed the massive transformation and this is all thanks to changing technology. The year 2017 saw some awesome dreams being turned into reality — Tesla announcing its Roadster X and self-driven trucks to Maruti Suzuki getting back in the game with its most loved sedan, Ciaz. Don’t get sad, this piece is not about what happened in the past but what the future in 2018 will surprise us with.

As the time advances, no automaker is leaving any stone unturned in order to tap the untouched section of the automobile market. One of the biggest examples of this is the introduction of Compact-SUVs into the Indian market. Indians have always had a soft corner for SUVs but since the number of cars is said to be increasing every 20 seconds, not many of us get the chance to live their ‘driving’ dream — driving an SUV (old timer) was never a fun thing to do. And then came the smaller SUVs which took away the heat from hatchback and soon became the most loved segment among the masses. However, hatchbacks are back in action and striving hard to take back their ‘most loved’ tag from compact SUVs.

Here is a look at some upcoming hatchbacks in 2018 which will force you to think again over your compact SUV choice:

Hyundai i20: The South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer — Hyundai— headquartered in Seoul is all set to display its Elite i20’s facelift, which has also been spotted testing several times. Apart from an updated version, the car has undergone some major cosmetic changes. The Hyundai group will launch the new i20 with a new grill to make it fall under the Hyundai car lineup. The new i20 will also feature new headlamps, fog lamps and DRLs. The 1.2-litre petrol motor and 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines will be carried over from the current hatchback.

Tata’s new premium car: After facing some criticism over its looks, Tata has managed to successfully revamp its lineup. With their recent launches, Tata has managed to get back all the eye-balls. Tata’s recent compact SUV, Nexon, is literally turning heads with its futuristic looks. Continuing the streak, Tata will be launching an all-new premium hatchback in 2018 which will be packed with tons features. Even though the engine details are not out yet, sources suggest that the 2010 hatchback will be powered by the engine that drives Nexon.

Ford Figo Cross: The new hatchback by Ford has already been spotted several times during its test drives. Even though this one looks quite like Figo, the Ford seems to have worked on the suspension to give it ground clearance. The Ford machine is expected to be powered by 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Dragon series petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Figo Cross will be going up against Hyundai Active i20, the Fiat Avventura and the Toyota Etios Cross.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class: The German automaker, Mercedes-Benz, will be unveiling A-Class hatchback at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. Reports suggest that this will have a long wheelbase. This new hatchback by Mercedes will be based on second-gen Modular Front-Drive Architecture platform. If launched in India, the car will be powered by 2.1-litre diesel and 1.6-litre petrol motor. The car will come with 7-speed DCT.

All new Swift: The much-talked Maruti Suzuki Swift will be debuting in the Indian automobile market in 2018. The car will first be showcased at Auto Expo 2018. The new Swift has a sportier design and is lighter than its predecessor. The new Swift is said to be powered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual/AMT and a 1.3-litre diesel engine. One interesting this is that unlike Baleno and Ignis all-new Swift will be sold by Maruti Suzuki dealerships.