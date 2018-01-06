Making it an extravagant event just like the previous one, Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2018 will be going to all the prominent racetracks in the country. A few of prominent race tracks which will be covered under this are Madras Motor Race Track near Chennai, Kari Motor Speedway near Coimbatore and the only F1 racetrack in India — the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

If you have been a car race enthusiast but never officially got a chance to burn that rubber on the race track, relax! Your time has come. German auto-maker giant — Volkswagen, that actually powers all those 4-wheeled beauties that you often dream of, is back with their Ameo Cup 2018. Recently, the Volkswagen Motorsport India announced that it has started the registration for drivers’ selection for Ameo Cup 2018’, which will be taking place on 27th and 28th of January in Pune. The race series is being run by Volkswagen in India. As per the press release, the 9th edition of Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2018 will be hosted as part of MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship.

Making it an extravagant event just like the previous one, Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2018 will be going to all the prominent racetracks in the country. A few of prominent race tracks which will be covered under this are Madras Motor Race Track near Chennai, Kari Motor Speedway near Coimbatore and the only F1 racetrack in India — the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The Drivers’ Selection for Ameo Cup 2018 is surely your thing if you have been trying to get a taste of real racing tracks. The Ameo Cup 2018 is aimed at providing young racing talent in India a platform so that they can display and nurture their racing skills.

In the current edition of Drivers’ Selection for Ameo Cup 2018, the drivers applying for the race will be put facing a special Drivers’ Selection Round, which will be taking place at the Indi Karting Track in Kharadi, Pune on 27th & 28th January 2018. Speaking of the event, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, Sirish Vissa said, “Volkswagen Ameo Cup is a one of a kind professional track racing series for amateurs and aspiring racing drivers. Currently, in its 9th year, Volkswagen has stayed committed in its efforts to promote motorsport in India and will continue to do so going forward”

Highlighting that the event has witnessed a number of upliftments in terms of infrastructure, development and technology, the Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “The progress will help make the Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2018 a season to remember”. The 9th edition will follow the same rules like the 8th edition of Ameo Cup 2017. The Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2019 will have a grid of around 20 equally prepared machines and 10 races scheduled across the year.

Volkswagen India has also listed out easy-to-follow steps for all the first timers and all the interested racers to get them registered for the event.

Click here for the application form