More than 200 items of daily use may get cheaper as the two-day GST Council meet headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is underway in Guwahati. It is expected that tax rates on AC/non-AC restaurants which currently are under different tax rates may be put under uniform slab.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with other senior leaders and representatives of all the states held the GST Council meeting in Guwahati on Thursday evening to decide the next array of reforms following feedback after indirect tax scheme Goods and Services Tax was implemented in the country from July 1, 2017. GST in India, divide indirect tax rates into slabs of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. After the new tax regime was implemented in the nation, many traders union, small businesses have protested and raised their voice asking the government to reduce tax as they were unsatisfied with the tax slabs they were put in. The new measures taken in the meeting which may be announced today can bring relief to businessmen, consumers as it is expected that a wide variety of goods and services may get cheaper. Here are 10 points you need to know.

Here are 10 points to consider while 23rd GST Council meet is underway