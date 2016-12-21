India overtakes Britain to become world's sixth largest economy
Indian economy has overtaken the Britain economy for the first time in 150 years.

New Delhi: Indian economy has overtaken the Britain’s for the first time in 150 years, thus becoming the sixth largest economy in the world after USA, China, Japan, Germany and France. 
 
According to a report by Forbes, the Indian economy was expected to overtake that of UK by 2020 but the surpasso has been accelerated by the nearly 20 per cent decline in the value of the pound over the last 12 months.
 
"Once expected to overtake the UK GDP in 2020, the surpasso has been accelerated by the nearly 20 per cent decline in the value of the pound over the last 12 months, consequently UK's 2016 GDP of GBP 1.87 trillion converts to $2.29 trillion at exchange rate of GBP 0.81 per $1, whereas India's GDP of INR 153 trillion converts to $2.30 trillion at exchange rate of INR 66.6 per $1," the report said.
 
Celebrating India’s historic achievement, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "India overtakes UK & becomes 6th largest GDP after USA, China, Japan & Germany."
 
"India may have larger population than England but this achievement generates emotional satisfaction due to historical background.," Rijiju added.
